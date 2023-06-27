New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has one clear goal in mind in order to feel fully satisfied.

As Kraft helped host Fanatics' “Merch Madness: Fan Gear Giveaway” event on Tuesday, the six-time Super Bowl winner shared his excitement for the upcoming season while speaking to reporters. Fanatics CEO Mike Rubin interrupted Kraft as he was speaking, though, to remind him of his ultimate goal.

“One thing I know about you,” Rubin began, “you won’t be satisfied if one thing doesn’t happen, right? What’s it that makes it all worthwhile?”

“Number 7,” Kraft replied.

Of course, Kraft is alluding to winning a seventh Super Bowl title.

Michael Rubin: "One thing I know about you, you won't be satisfied if one thing doesn't happen." Robert Kraft: "Number seven."@ABC6 #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/A2rVIqkknO — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) June 27, 2023

Obviously, winning a Super Bowl should always be the ultimate goal. But the Patriots haven't come close to winning it all since their last Super Bowl win in the 2018 season. They lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2019, which was Tom Brady's final game with the franchise. They went 7-9 in 2020. They made it back to the playoffs in 2021, but were blown out right away by the Buffalo Bills. They followed that up with an 8-9 season in 2022, missing the playoffs again.

But as the Patriots have put up mediocre results in the last three seasons (going 25-25 in 50 regular-season games), Kraft is optimistic about the team entering the 2023 season.

“I’m really excited for this upcoming season and training camp. I think we’ve had a great offseason,” Kraft said. “I like our draft. We probably play in the toughest division in football, but I love our team.”

Kraft has spoken on multiple occasions of a pair of things he's liked about the offseason. He praised the controversial hiring of Bill O'Brien to be the team's offensive coordinator in February, calling it an “excellent choice” that will help Mac Jones, who Kraft also gave a stamp of approval earlier this offseason.

Kraft also praised the Patriots' draft class in May.

“Jonathan and I were chatting, and I said, ‘This was a great, great draft. I’m really optimistic about the team,’” Kraft told NFL Network. “And he said, ‘You say that every year!’ But I really believe it. We were able to get the top seven picks that we had identified before the draft. I think it gives us a good balance of what our needs are. I think our free agent pickups and getting Bill O’Brien in will make a big difference.”