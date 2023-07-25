Warner Bros. has to be overjoyed with Barbie's success. The Margot Robbie-led film crushed it at the box office last weekend and has broken a long-standing studio record with its Monday haul.

It's being reported that Barbie grossed another $26 million on Monday, July 24, That would beat out the previous Monday box office gross record set by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight of $24.6 million (not adjusted for inflation).

For those unfamiliar, the irony of Barbie beating one of Nolan's films stems from the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon. Barbie makes up one-half of the double feature that includes Nolan's Oppenheimer. While the former certainly won the weekend at the box office Oppenheimer has also been a success — albeit for Universal. On Monday, Oppenheimer raked in another $12.6 million — bringing its domestic total to $95 million.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barbie has been one of the biggest success stories of the year. It had the largest opening weekend at the box office since Avatar: The Way of Water and set a record for the largest debut from a female director. The film follows the titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on a journey of self-discovery after the former begins questioning her mortality. Also starring in the film are America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell. The cast also includes a bunch of A-listers as variations of both Barbie and Ken. Some of those actors include Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and John Cena.

Barbie is in theaters now.