Drey Flowers is back to where it all started. The veteran defensive is playing under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots again after signing a contract with the team that drafted him in 2015. However, Flowers can't head straight to the field for practice just yet, as he was placed on the Physically unable to perform list.

“He hasn’t played in a while, got injured in September of last year, so yeah, we’ll see,” Belichick said about Flowers, per Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Before reuniting with the Patriots, Flowers played for the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 NFL season. However, he managed to appear in only four games, as a foot injury kept him out for the most part of the campaign.

Flowers' first stint with the Patriots spanned from 2015 to 2018. He was taken by New England in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft as that year's 101st overall selection. In 2019, Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Detroit Lions before inking a one-year deal worth $2.125 million with the Dolphins in 2022.

Although there is no assurance that Flowers will be able to make the final roster cut of the Patriots, he can be an insurance behind the likes of Deatrich Wise Jr. and Keion White. So far in his NFL career, Flowers, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, has 31.5 sacks, 265 combined tackles, 37 tackles for losses, and 87 quarterback hits in 79 games (64 starts).

The Patriots ranked 11th in the 2022 NFL season in scoring defense with 20.4 points allowed per game.