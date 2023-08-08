The New England Patriots could be reuniting with a familiar face.

Trey Flowers was in Foxborough on Monday for a workout with the team, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

It’s actually Flowers’ second stop to his old stomping grounds this offseason. The defensive end visited New England in March shortly after the onset of free agency.

Flowers, who turns 30 later in August, began his NFL career with the Patriots in 2015, when the team drafted him in the fourth round of that year’s draft.

After what was essentially a redshirt year in his rookie season, Flowers became a key part of New England’s defense in a three-year stretch that it won two Super Bowls and made it to another. He recorded 21 sacks over 45 regular-season games between 2016-18. He also had 5.5 total sacks over the playoffs in those three years, including 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl LI.

Trey Flowers’ strong play over that stretch earned him a five-year, $90 million deal with the Detroit Lions. He had a solid first season with them in 2019, recording seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

But Flowers hasn’t had a healthy season since then. He suffers a pair of season-ending injuries with the Lions in 2020 and 2021. The Miami Dolphins signed him following his release from the Lions in 2022, but he was placed on injured reserve after a month.

If the Patriots are impressed enough by Flowers’ workout to sign him, he would likely play a depth role on the roster. Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy Sr. and second-round rookie Keion White, are likely to play big roles at defensive end this season.

The Patriots have two roster spots open.