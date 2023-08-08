A reunion is taking place in Foxborough.

The New England Patriots are bringing back Trey Flowers, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The terms of the deal for the edge weren't immediately reported.

Flowers' decision to return to New England comes a day after he worked out for the team in Foxborough. It was the second workout with the Patriots this offseason and the second consecutive offseason that Flowers had been in contact with the team following his departure in 2019.

Flowers, who'll turn 30 in August, began his NFL career with the Patriots in 2015. New England selected him in the fourth round of the draft that year, but he only played in one game as a rookie.

But Flowers made a big impact shortly after what was essentially a redshirt year for him as a rookie. He recorded seven sacks and two fumble recoveries in 2016. He stepped up in the postseason, too. He had 2.5 sacks in the Patriots' Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Flowers continued his strong play over the next two seasons. He had 6.5 sacks in 2017 to go along with a forced fumble. A year later, he had career highs in sacks (seven) and forced fumbles (three) before recording two sacks in the postseason, helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

That strong play earned Flowers a five-year, $90 million deal from the Detroit Lions in the 2019 offseason. He had a solid first season with them, recording seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

However, Flowers' career has taken a downturn over the last few years. He's suffered season-ending injuries in each of the last three seasons, including last year, when he was with the Miami Dolphins following his release from the Lions.

Flowers will likely be a depth piece for the Patriots along the edge. They've got Matthew Judon and Josh Uche as pass rushers on the outside while Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy and second-round rookie Keion White all figure to play an element in the pass rush at defensive end.

New England had two open roster spots prior to Tuesday's reported move.