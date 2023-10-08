The New England Patriots suffered another embarrassing loss for the second straight week, leaving one of their captains disappointed and upset.

Center David Andrews expressed his frustrations following the Patriots' Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, falling 34-0. He was brief when asked to sum up what went wrong with the Patriots.

“I don't know,” a dejected Andrews replied. “It wasn't good enough. Turnovers, same old story.”

The Patriots committed three turnovers again on Sunday, with Mac Jones being responsible for all three of them. But Jones wasn't all to blame. He was sacked twice, but was under duress for much of the game, including when he threw a pick-6 on the Patriots' second drive.

David Andrews Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/ZubPgqNsqz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 8, 2023

While New England looked lethargic at times, Andrews said he thinks the Patriots' issues are more about execution. A lack of execution led to Jones getting benched for a second straight week, too. When asked if he has faith in Jones still, Andrews stated his confidence in the entire team, but also called everyone out, including himself.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“I got belief in everybody,” Andrews said. “If they're here on this football team, they're here for a reason, including myself. We're all here for a reason. We're all here for a purpose. We've just got to go out there and do a better job as a football team overall, do a better job helping him. Everybody's got to do a better job.”

Andrews looking to turn the page

As the Patriots fell to 1-4 with the loss, it's clear that they need to be urgent moving forward in order to salvage the season. Andrews said he'll put the effort in to try and fix it.

“You've got to go back to the fundamentals and keep it in the simplest form,” Andrews said. “It's tough. Put a lot into each week to go out there and put your best foot forward on Sunday. It's tough. We've got to come in and get back to work. That's really all I know what to do. Can't lay do. Can't quit. It's a long year. We're going to come back in and go to work.”