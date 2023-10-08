The New England Patriots have had another disappointing performance this week, and as they were trailing 31-0 at home to the New Orleans Saints, Bill Belichick decided to pull starting quarterback Mac Jones and put in Bailey Zappe to replace him, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It has been a struggle on offense for the Patriots so far this season. The most points they have scored in a game was 20 in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In Week 2, they scored 17 in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Since then, the Patriots have scored 15 points overall.

New England scored 15 in a win over the New York Jets, then three against the Dallas Cowboys. With Jones getting pulled from the game, it they have been shut out by the Saints at home.

The Patriots came into this season with some hope that Bill O'Brien taking over as offensive coordinator could resurrect the offense as well as Mac Jones. That has not taken place so far. It will be intriguing to see if Bill Belichick and the coaching staff decides to go with Bailey Zappe next week when they play the Las Vegas Raiders.

Regardless, the Patriots have to do something to try to perform better on offense, because this is not the way to win in the NFL. No matter how well their defense plays, it will be nearly impossible to win games this way. It is something that Belichick has not dealt with as head coach of the Patriots before.