Six Super Bowl trophies buys a lot of goodwill for an NFL coach. But does that currency eventually run out? It sure looks like it, judging by the reactions of New England Patriots fans after another historic loss for Bill Belichick.

One week after suffering his worst defeat as a head coach, Belichick followed that with his second-worst loss on Sunday in a 34-0 romp by the New Orleans Saints. That the game took place in Foxborough makes it that much more painful.

Despite all Belichick has done for the Patriots franchise, the fan base couldn't hide its frustration. Gillette Stadium was filled with boos, and on X (the social media network formerly known as Twitter), the phrase “Fire Bill” was trending during the game.

One fan calling for Belichick's ousting made the point that the team doesn't “have to prove anything.” To some fans, the back-to-back humiliating losses are clearly enough to call it a day on the Belichick era.

Belichick having full control of the Patriots' football operation seems to be working against him a bit now. A New England fan noted “Bill is the GM and HC. He is in charge of every aspect of football ops. So when you don’t have a roster that can compete and you can’t scheme it up, it’s all your fault.”

Said another: “i wish we could fire GM Bill while keeping coach Bill but i just don’t think it’s possible.”

Predictably, many fans pointed to the Patriots' inability to compete at the highest level without Tom Brady at quarterback. “It was all Brady. The Brady-Belichick era was all just Brady and Belichick prevented him from being able to retire a patriot. Fire Bill now.”

And just to illustrate that these Pats fans have thought through this problem, one name popped up more than once as The Hoodie's potential replacement. “Yup. Fire Bill. Get almost a full season look at (Jerod) Mayo as a head coach. Then in the off-season bring in a fresh voice to run the personnel side.”