The New England Patriots have been one of the most disappointing teams in football over the first few weeks of the regular season. Bill Belichick's team sits at 1-3 as Week 5 approaches, still reeling from a humiliating blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys and with its only victory coming against the lowly New York Jets.

New England missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons last year, and seems bound to suffer that same fate in 2023. The last time the Patriots didn't advance to the postseason in back-to-back years? The turn of the millennium, which just happened to mark Belichick's debut campaign as head coach in Foxborough.

There's still no indication that arguably the greatest coach in NFL has concrete plans to soon call his career quits. The more the Patriots struggle this season, though, the more likely it stands to reason that Belichick could be compelled to retire after a legendary tenure in New England that includes six Super Bowl victories. Should that development come to pass, don't be surprised if a familiar name succeeds Belichick as Patriots head coach as soon as next season.

Betting favorite to replace Bill Belichick as Patriots head coach in 2024

Jerod Mayo, a two-time Pro Bowler with New England and the team's current inside linebackers coach, is the overwhelming favorite to replace Belichick if the 71-year-old hangs up his hoodie after this season, according to Bovada. Mayo comes in at +200 odds to coach the Patriots in 2024, far ahead of longtime franchise stalwart Bill O'Brien, the team's current offensive coordinator and former head coach of the Houston Texans.

It's hardly surprising that Mayo is the likeliest candidate to replace Belichick. Not only did he spend all eight seasons of his playing career in New England, but Mayo also turned down the chance to get a promotion with another team this offseason. Why? Patriots owner Robert Kraft hasn't been shy to publicly anoint the 37-year-old as a hopeful successor to Belichick.

“There’s no ceiling on his ability to be a head coach, and he’ll be a head coach,” Kraft said of Mayo in late March at the NFL owners' meeting. “I’m sure of that. I hope he’s with us. So we’ll see what happens.”

It's hard to imagine Belichick ever coaching another team. Even if he maintains his duties in 2024 and beyond, though, that may not prevent Mayo from ultimately becoming the Patriots' next head coach.