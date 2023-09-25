After the New England Patriots narrowly avoided starting the season 0-3 with a victory over the New York Jets, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked a tough question about his future on “The Greg Hill Show” via NESN.com.

Curtis: “Is there any chance that you would ever coach again for any other franchise other than the New England Patriots?”

Belichick: “Yeah, right now, I’m just worried about getting ready for Dallas, alright? So, we’ll just leave it at that. Thanks.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Curtis: “Alright. Sounds good, Bill.”

Belichick: “Thanks.”

For the first time in seemingly forever, Bill Belichick's seat appears to be getting warm in New England given the recent lack of success without Tom Brady at quarterback. While the thought of the Patriots actually firing Bill Belichick seems unheard of after 24 seasons and 6 championships, the NFL is a cruel business and eventually, the Patriots will be coached by someone else. Whether that's Belichick retiring altogether or leaving for another team remains to be seen.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater addressed some of the rumors swirling around New England regarding Belichick's future after the win over the Jets, via NESN.com.

“It’s not really something that we talk about,” Slater said. “It’s kind of hard not to be aware of it now, just because of the way our society is with media. But it’s not a motivator for us. We’ve got plenty of motivation to do our job, and we take a lot of pride in it.

“No one in here is questioning what Bill’s doing. He’s our leader. He’s got a proven track record. We all have a ton of faith in him. He’s still the best coach in the history of football. So, regardless of what people say, they can’t argue that fact.”