FOXBOROUGH – Jerod Mayo’s decision to remain with the New England Patriots this offseason raised eyebrows, opting to keep his role as the team’s inside linebackers coach as he pulled his name out of head coach and defensive coordinator interviews.

Mayo shared some insight as to what might have changed in his role with the Patriots. While he clarified that his title hasn’t changed, Mayo added some responsibilities in his new role.

“I was in some of the interviews and the process, which was a great experience for me, for the offensive line coach interviews and the offensive coordinator interviews,” Mayo said. “It was good.”

Mayo being involved in the process of hiring offensive coaches could mean that he’ll have a big role with the organization moving forward. It’s been speculated that Mayo could be Bill Belichick’s successor when the day comes, a possibility owner Robert Kraft alluded to when speaking at the league’s annual meetings in March.

Mayo didn’t say what the Patriots’ plan is for him moving forward, but maintained he had “confidence” it’d be executed in the time that lies ahead, hinting that he’ll be adding bigger duties to his plate.

#Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo didn’t clarify if he had a title change after his decision to remain in New England this offseason, but said he took part in the team’s OC and o-line coach interviews pic.twitter.com/OBsEs56ieR — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) April 18, 2023

“I’m excited to continue to grow,” Mayo said. “I’m excited to learn new things. Not only Xs and Os, that’s only a small part of it. I’m just excited and I’m just trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I can when I’m in those meetings that I’m not normally in.”

Whether those new duties include being involved in the process of selecting players in the draft, Mayo is unsure.

“I hope,” Mayo said when asked if he’ll be in the draft. “You’ve to ask Bill. Let me in! Let me in!”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But Mayo said his working relationship with Belichick is solid, noting the future Hall-of-Fame coach has “been an open book.”

One thing Mayo clarified that won’t be a part of his new duties is calling defensive plays. That will remain with outside linebacker coach Steve Belichick, who Mayo holds in high regard as he said he has a “great relationship with him.”

“Steve’s been calling the plays,” Mayo said. “He’s done a great job of calling the plays since 2018. I’ve got no beef or anything like that. I’ve learned a lot from Steve as well. He’s an experienced coach.”

Something that remains clear to Mayo, though, is that he wants to become a head coach someday. He’s iterated multiple times over the last couple of seasons that he wants the top job somewhere.

Mayo reiterated that on Tuesday, saying he “absolutely” wants to be a head coach when asked. Whether that will be in New England or not remains unknown, but he’s happy with where he is now.

“First of all, my family’s here,” Mayo said on his decision to say this offseason. “Second of all, I love it here in Boston and was pretty much raised here at this point. I came here in 2008. It would take a lot for me to leave. This is where I want to be.”