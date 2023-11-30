New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster dropped some praise on Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham.

The New England Patriots appear to be starting Bailey Zappe om Sunday after another Mac Jones benching in Week 12. Zappe reportedly took most of the snaps at quarterback for the Patriots at Wednesday's practice with Malik Cunningham backing him up, and JuJu Smith-Schuster liked what he saw.

Speaking to reporters following Wednesday's practice, Smith-Schuster dished out heavy praise for both Zappe and Cunningham as both received reps during the session.

“He looked good,” Smith-Schuster said of Zappe. “Making throws. Moving the chains.”

As for Cunningham, Smith-Schuster seemed to be a bit more complimentary, commenting on the rookie's all-around ability.

“That’s a dangerous dude right there,” Smith-Schuster said. “He can do a lot of different things.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster weighs in on Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham getting majority of reps today at #Patriots practice pic.twitter.com/xGCGyrMFDW — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 29, 2023

Zappe is certainly more of a known commodity in the NFL than Cunningham is to this point. The second-year quarterback played four games last season after Jones suffered an ankle injury, winning both games he's started.

But “Zappe Fever” hasn't struck New England in the same chord this season as it did last year. Zappe was waived by the Patriots at the end of training camp and no other team claimed him, allowing New England to add him to its practice squad. He eventually rejoined the active roster and has been the Patriots' second-string quarterback for nearly the entire season.

Zappe hasn't impressed in any of his four outings, either. He's completed 48.7 percent of his passes for 158 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, with both picks coming in his last two games.

Cunningham, meanwhile, has only appeared in one NFL game in his career. He played two snaps at quarterback in the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, mostly used as a gadget player. The undrafted rookie has primarily received snaps as a wide receiver in practice this year, Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien told reporters earlier this week. Cunningham played quarterback at Louisville for four seasons, rushing for 50 touchdowns during his college career.

JuJu Smith-Schuster also dishes praise to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones

Jones wasn't left out of Smith-Schuster's compliments on Wednesday.

“He’s been great,” Smith-Schuster told reporters of Jones. “That dude, I’ll tell you one thing, his attitude with everything going on, he’s a very positive dude. A professional. Very supportive of everyone.”