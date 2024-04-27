The Pirates make the trip to San Francisco to face the Giants. These two teams have been playing well with the Brewers being one of the best teams in the NL and then the Pirates have been solid as well, but not as red-hot comparatively. Our MLB odds series has our Pirates-Giants prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.
The Pirates have also started the season playing well, but have been inconsistent towards a 13-13 record. They also enter on a current two-game losing streak. They have been middle of the pack with their bats and on the mound with their pitching. Their pitching has been the better unit so far. Connor Joe, Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen, Oneil Cruz, and Ke'Bryan Hayes have been solid behind the plate despite the offense as a whole not being as good as it could be. Martin Perez, Jared Jones, and Bailey Falter have been solid for the pitching staff, despite it being average at best. The Pirates have been solid up to this point in the season, but have not been special at any point.
The Giants have disappointed so far this season towards a 12-14 record. The Giants are just outside the top 10 in the MLB when it comes to their bats, but they are ranked near the bottom of the league with their pitching staff. Matt Chapman, Thairo Estrada, Michael Conforto, and Jorge Soler make up the bulk of a very talented batting lineup. Their pitching needs to be better, but Logan Webb, Jordan Hicks, and Keaton Winn have been solid to varying degrees, despite their struggles. The Giants have talent, but they need to start putting it together after a slow start to the year.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Pirates-Giants Odds
Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: +128
San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -152
Over: 7.5 (-120)
Under: 7.5 (-102)
How to Watch Pirates vs. Giants
Time: 9:05 pm ET
TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh / NBC Sports Bay Area
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Pirates are putting Martin Perez on the mound in this game and he has a 1-1 record, a 3.45 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 30 hits with 11 walks and 23 strikeouts. In his five appearances, the Pirates have gone 2-3. In his last start, he pitched four innings and allowed four runs on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in a Red Sox loss. When compared to last season, Perez was solid for the Rangers with a 10-4 record, a 4.45 ERA, and a 1.40 WHIP. Perez has been decent so far this year, but the Giants offense is going to present a challenge.
The offense for the Pirates has been below average this season. They are tied for 19th in the MLB in team batting average at .237 after having a team batting average of .239 last season where they finished 24th in comparison. Connor Joe, Andrew McCutchen, and Bryan Reynolds are the leaders in almost every offensive category. Reynolds leads in RBI at 15, in OBP at .387, and in total hits at 27. Joe leads in batting average at .292 and five Pirates are tied for the lead in home runs at three, which is highlighted by Andrew McCutchen. They have a tough matchup against Wicks for the Giants
Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Giants are putting Jordan Hicks on the mound where he has a 1-1 record, a 1.61 ERA, and a 0.93 WHIP up to this point in the season. He has allowed six runs on 16 hits with 10 walks and 18 strikeouts through up to 28 innings. In his five appearances this season, the Giants have gone 3-2. In his last start, Hicks pitched five innings where he allowed one run on one hit with four walks and zero strikeouts in a loss. Last season, Hicks had a limited role in Toronto and had a 2-3 record, a 2.63 ERA, and a 1.08 WHIP. Hicks has been very good in the Giants pitching rotation and gets a solid matchup against a middling Pirates offense.
The Giants' offense has been very good this season. They are 11th in team batting average at .247 after finishing last season with a .254 batting average. The offense is led by Michael Conforto and Jung Hoo Lee. Conforto leads the way in batting average at .277, in home runs at five, RBI at 16, and in total hits at 26. Jung Hoo Lee then leads the way in OBP at .333. The Giants offense are going to present a tough challenge for Perez on the mound.
Final Pirates-Giants Prediction & Pick
The Giants are the better team in this game. Perez will be a difficult matchup for a good Giants offense. Expect Their offense to be the difference. The Pirates have not had a lot of success on offense, and Jordan Hicks has been very good for the Giants on the mound. Expect the Giants to win this game and win it easily where they should cover. It helps this is also a home game for the Giants.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Pirates-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+150)