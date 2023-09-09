The New England Patriots are signing quarterback Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster, just over a week after he was shockingly waived by the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday morning.

“So after two weeks of drama, it appears New England is back to the original depth chart and Zappe will back up Mac Jones on Sunday vs. the Eagles,” Pelissero wrote.

It looks like the second-year QB will back up Mac Jones this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium after all. The 2022 fourth-round pick showed signs of brilliance last season while filling in for Jones, and will likely get a few more opportunities in 2023.

But the standout play didn't save Zappe from being waived in late August on roster cutdown day. He ended up re-signing to the practice squad shortly after, and later watched the team somewhat surprisingly sign former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Matt Corral.

Corral, who is a third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, was released in a corresponding move, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed on Saturday.

It looks like Corral will be headed either out of New England or to the practice squad, just over a week after joining the Patriots. With Bailey Zappe now on the 53-man roster and Corral the odd man out, there are no more open spots on the roster.

New England must finalize all roster moves for their Week 1 clash with the Eagles by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. That also includes practice squad elevations, so there should be some clarity on Corral's final status in a matter of hours.

Kick-off between the Patriots and Eagles is set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.