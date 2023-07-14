“It's going to be tough,” Phillips said in an interview with the NFL Network. “You know our division was already tough; Buffalo's been doing their thing, Josh Allen's been balling, you've got Mike McDaniel down in Miami dialing it up, and then you get Aaron Rodgers going to the Jets, like it's crazy.”

While those games will mark just six of the Patriots‘ 17-game regular-season slate, they don't catch much of a break in terms of quarterback competition in their other 11 games. They'll face other Pro Bowl-caliber quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott in addition to matchups against teams with high offensive upside in the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Phillips certainly knows that there are many tough battles that lay ahead for the Patriots' defense.