Mac Jones has at least one notable former New England Patriots player in his corner entering the 2023 NFL season.

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel was in another recent Twitter spiel criticizing his former coach. At one point during his back-and-forth with fans on Twitter, Samuel indicated he's rooting for the third-year quarterback while taking a shot at Bill Belichick again.

“Let’s go Mac! He can actually do good if Bill stop doing stupid shit thinking he got Tom,” Samuel wrote in a tweet, replying to someone that wrote, “Mac Jones is going to prove the haters wrong,” in another tweet.

Let’s go Mac! He can actually do good if Bill stop doing stupid shit thinking he got Tom https://t.co/lSs3djPd0N — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 6, 2023

That “stupid” stuff that Samuel is probably referring to is the coaching setup the Patriots had last season on the offensive side of the ball. Belichick made the decision to replace longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with longtime defensive coach Matt Patricia, who called the offensive plays, and longtime special teams coach Joe Judge, who coached the quarterbacks.

As you know by now, that decision didn't work. The Patriots' offense as a whole cratered, falling to 26th in total offense and had the worst red zone efficiency.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jones' play took a dip too after a promising rookie season. He threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as fans called for him to be replaced by fourth-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe at points during the season.

Even though Jones didn't have the greatest second season, he's had people come to his side because of the coaching setup. Devin McCourty gave a staunch defense of Jones in February and again praised him during his retirement ceremony in March.

“What I am excited about is watching this team grow,” McCourty said. “Like I look at my guy Mac here — first row, right here to be here to support me. I look at the team and I know the team has great leadership because of a guy like him.”

As for Samuel, he's been a staunch critic of Belichick after he left the team following the 2007 season. He's been even more vocal in his criticism of the coach in recent years, calling him “just another coach” in an interview with ESPN in 2021 and sending several tweets ripping Belichick over the years, even getting into spats with current Patriots stars over the matter.

No, it not… you are just a little brain washed right now 💪🏾 https://t.co/5jvKF6KihX — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 31, 2023

So, maybe consider the source of the criticism.