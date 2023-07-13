The New England Patriots have a lot of pressure on them at all levels after a disappointing 2022 campaign. However, tight end Hunter Henry believes the morale is high in general and the team is simply ready to get started, reports ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons.

“Me and Mac [Jones] are close, we spend a good amount of time together, we’ve been throwing, getting after it, just trying to get ready to go. I think everyone’s excited for a fresh start and a fresh season. Everybody will be fired up and be ready to go.”

Patriots fans will be glad to hear that Hunter Henry and Mac Jones have been putting work in; the offense was atrocious last season, and Jones in particular has to live up to expectations this season. If Jones is unable to bounce back after a rough 2022, then both he and head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat.

Henry had a decent season last year but ultimately has not been much of a factor after coming over from the Los Angeles Chargers. It would be a great sight for New England faithful to see this supposed offseason work turn into a stronger chemistry and results on the field in 2023.

While current Patriots are preparing for a bounce back year, New England continues to be in rumors surrounding free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Although Henry says the team is ready, there is no doubt that Jones would love to bring in a wide receiver like Hopkins. Nevertheless, it sounds like the Patriots will be prepared either way and are ready to get the 2023-2024 NFL season going.