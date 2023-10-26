Rob Gronkowski isn't a fan of the New England Patriots' griddy touchdown celebrations. Gronkowski shared his thoughts on the issue on the Up & Adams Show on Wednesday.

"They're acting like they've never been there before…griddying all over the place"@RobGronkowski was NOT a fan of the Patriots celebrations after their win…@PatrickChung23 @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/vQJYhcwwu6 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 25, 2023

“But if you ask me, that celebration was pretty ridiculous, (Patrick) Chung. Whenever we celebrated just a little bit, we would get hounded. They won just one game and they celebrated like more than we would when we won a Super Bowl,” Rob Gronkowski said.

“That was like one of the most absurd celebrations. I'm like, ‘Wow, they won a game.' They went that crazy like they acting like they've never been there before, Chung,” Gronkowski added.

Patrick Chung was Rob Gronkowki's Patriots teammate for five seasons from 2014 to 2018. The former Patriots safety supported Gronk's statement – Bill Belichick hounded them whenever they celebrated excessively. Chung said he tried to pump up the crowd when he was younger. Belichick got in his face and told him to cover the tight end instead of doing that. Rob Gronkowski busted up laughing after Chung shared his story.

Rob Gronkowski didn't like the Patriots' griddy celebration

#Gesicki #Griddy on #NationalTightEndsDay! #Patriots WIN 29-25 after blowing a 12 point lead with less than 5 minutes left in the 4th Q! BELICHICK gets his 300th career win! Perfect time to trade him for multiple 1st round Draft picks! #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/dmnCJhwIsH — LETS GO BOSTON! ☘️☘️☘️☘️ (@ngmauctions) October 22, 2023

The Patriots did their griddy touchdown celebration during their 29-25 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 7. The upset win ended New England's three-game losing streak. The Bills, perennial Super Bowl contenders, fell to 4-3.

Perhaps the Patriots were excited about beating Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday. True, New England has won just two games and was one of the league's worst offensive teams. This was a team that scored a combined three points in two weeks against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Despite the rousing win over the Bills, they should pay attention to Rob Gronkowski.

For his part, Gronkowski's “Gronk Spike” was one of the NFL's most memorable touchdown celebrations in recent memory. However, he did that when the Patriots had Tom Brady and were perennial Super Bowl contenders.