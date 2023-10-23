Mike Gesicki came up with the game-winning grab in the New England Patriots' stunning 29-25 upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He gave fans a treat afterward, hitting the Griddy to celebrate his score.

As it was Gesicki's first touchdown with the Patriots, it marked the first time he hit his signature touchdown celebration, leaving him to get roasted by people on social media. The Patriots tight end wouldn't disagree with those poking fun at him for his dance move, or lack thereof.

“It was cool to be able to go out there and make that play and then do the world’s fastest and probably most embarrassing gritty,” Gesicki told reporters while laughing. “So that was fun. I can’t wait to see a replay of that and see all the mentions of me on my Instagram of me getting just absolutely harassed by fans.”

Mike Gesicki did allow himself a chance at redemption when he got back to the Patriots' sideline, slowing his dance down a bit to make sure he had better form.

But Gesicki poked even more fun at himself shortly after his press conference, writing in an Instagram story, “Ohhh man, who would've guessed that my Griddy could've gotten even worse. That was fun for my first one as a Patriot.”

Mike Gesicki celebrates National Tight End's day in style in Patriots' win

It isn't a secret that Gesicki struggled to get going through his first half-dozen games with the Patriots. The tight end only had 15 receptions for 144 yards in the first six games of the year. His touchdown grab on Sunday was actually just his second catch of the game as well.

Gesicki joked that he had a special message for Mac Jones to throw him the ball that gave the Patriots the game-winning touchdown.

“We got in the huddle, and I was like, ‘Mac, it's National Tight End’s Day, throw me the ball,'” Gesicki said with a laugh. No that actually didn’t happen. But I do appreciate him throwing me the ball.”

Gesicki will look to get some revenge against his old team next week. The Patriots take on the AFC East-leading Dolphins in Miami, where Gesicki spent the first five seasons of his career. Gesicki had five receptions in the first matchup between the two teams, but they obviously hope they can carry the momentum from Sunday's win into another one next week to improve to 3-5.