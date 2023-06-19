The New England Patriots have slipped quite a bit from the Tom Brady era when they were Super Bowl contenders nearly every season. Since then, they have fallen dramatically in the AFC East.

They have made the playoffs just once in the past three seasons — as a Wild Card team — and they are behind the Buffalo Bills. Going into the 2023 season, the Patriots could also trail the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. That would put them in last place in the division, something that hasn't happened since the 2000 season.

That was head coach Bill Belichick's first year as head coach of the Patriots, and they finished the season with a 5-11-0 record and in fifth place in the division.

If the Patriots are going to struggle this season, it seems likely it will be the result of their faulty offense. That unit has operated in fits and starts behind quarterback Mac Jones, as the Patriots have not demonstrated consistency or big-play ability under his leadership.

However, the Patriots can play defense, and they have a number of talented players who can make plays all over the field. The most important may be linebacker Matthew Judon, who is on the verge of superstardom after recording 15.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 60 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 3 passes defensed.

Key sleepers

The Patriots have a pair of sleepers who could have breakout seasons in 2023. One of those players is defensive back Jabrill Peppers, and while some may say it's a bit of stretch to call him a sleeper since he was selected in the first round of the 2017 Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Peppers has become something of a forgotten man since he was injured in 2021, but he could be ready for a big year.

The other sleeper is third-round rookie Marte Mapu who was drafted out of Sacramento State. While Mapu is listed as a linebacker, he is a versatile performer who should be able to contribute at multiple positions.

Peppers is primed for a big year

Peppers is happy and healthy, and he has made a huge impression on Belichick this spring. He had his best season in 2020 with the Browns when he had 91 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 interception and 11 passes defensed.

In 2021, Peppers suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee while playing with the New York Giants.

Belichick has liked what he has seen from Peppers during the offseason, and the legendary coach believes he has made a lot of progress compared to last year.

“Oh, my God, yeah. He’s a much different player now than he was last year at this time or even in training camp. A full year after the injury, (he has) a lot of confidence in the communication, the system, his assignments. He’s playing fast, aggressive, helping out his teammates. Last year he was trying to learn things. Now he’s helping out his teammates, anticipating, making calls or adjustments that maybe help him or possibly help his teammates be in a better position to defend a certain play or type of play. He’s been great.”

Belichick has not been given to hyperbole throughout his career, and there's no reason for him to start now.

Mapu has versatility

The San Francisco 49ers have a slew of defensive players who can play and excel at multiple positions. The Patriots appear to have several players who don't have to be penciled in at one spot, either.

One of those is the relatively unknown Mapu, who can play in the secondary as well as at the linebacker spot. Mapu has picked up on the Patriots' schemes very quickly, and he has been able to learn the responsibilities of multiple positions. Additionally, even though he is a rookie, Mapu has been seen helping other defensive players understand where they should be positioned on the field.

“If we’re going to be on the field together, it’s in my best interest as a teammate to help you get lined up,” Mapu said. “I know that they would do the same for me. I feel like that’s just part of being a Patriot.”

Mapu also said he is comfortable playing any position the Patriots ask him to line up at.

“I’m just comfortable doing whatever they ask me to do right now. They’ve watched my film, they know my strengths and weaknesses. So, I just try to follow through with whatever they have me do.”