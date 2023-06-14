FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Based on social media posts, there might be no player on the New England Patriots that wants to become teammates with DeAndre Hopkins more than Matthew Judon.

The Pro Bowl linebacker has tweeted about Hopkins joining the Patriots at least four times this offseason, with his latest tweet coming on Saturday when he said he'd match a fan's donation to charity if Hopkins signed with the team.

With Hopkins making a visit to the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday (according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), some might think that Judon will up his recruiting efforts to bring the All-Pro receiver to Foxborough.

But that won't be the case. In fact, Judon even tried to downplay his prior recruiting efforts, too.

“You’ve seen all you gonna get,” Judon said following Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice. “I don’t run my Twitter, so I don’t know who be tweeting most of the time. So, that’s what I got for y’all.”

Judon continued to downplay any sort of recruiting efforts for Hopkins, opting to focus on who the team has at receiver already instead.

“I’d rather just focus on the players we have here,” Judon said.

As Judon and Hopkins have been Pro Bowlers in the same season a few times, it's easy to wonder if they've formed some bond and a friendship that could help persuade Hopkins to come to New England. But Judon further downplayed any idea that he's actively seeking Hopkins to join the Patriots.

“Come on, guys. DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent,” Judon said. “If I know him as a friend or a confidant, it doesn’t matter for Patriots football. … He’s a great player. He did amazing things. And wherever he lands, he lands. If it’s here, it's here, then we can talk about him.”

Since the news broke that Hopkins will visit the Patriots last week, there have been two groups among the players that have either said they'd like to see him join the Patriots or have avoided speaking about him possibly joining the team.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones falls in the former group, saying Monday he'd “love” for Hopkins to sign for the Patriots. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne made similar comments last Friday too, praising Hopkins' talent and leadership abilities.

There are a few other players that fall in the later group. First, Patriots safety Adrian Phillips and tight end Hunter Henry said last Friday that they wouldn't comment on the team's pursuit of Hopkins.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker joined that group on Tuesday, saying three times that he's “focused on us right now” when asked about Hopkins. He also replied “next question” when asked if he thought the Patriots' receiver room needed more help.