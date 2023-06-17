New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, who was arrested Friday after two firearms were found in his luggage at Logan Airport in Boston, is being labeled a hypocrite after an old tweet criticizing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant resurfaced. Here's what the Patriots corner said in his Twitter post, which was sent out on May 15, shortly after Morant was seen holding a gun in an Instagram Live video for the second time.

“@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it..”

Not only did Jones directly tweet at Morant, but he also told him to “put them guns down”, advice that rings hollow now after the Patriots defender's arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Morant was just suspended 25 games by the NBA for brandishing a gun a second time, conduct that the league labeled as “destructive behavior.”

It's good that Jones wanted to be a voice of reason for Morant, as that was exactly the kind of thing the Grizzlies star needed to hear at the time.

There was just one problem.

As the saying goes, those who live in a glass house should not throw stones- and Jones was clearly in no position to lecture Morant.

Jones, who was suspended by the Patriots during his rookie season in 2022 for a violation of club rules, needs to focus on himself moving forward.