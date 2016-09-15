Paul George‘s summer list of acts of kindness is being crossed out one-by-one.

Roughly a month removed from reaching out to fellow Olympian French gymnast Samir Ait Said, who suffered an injury similar to George's broken leg in 2014 — he's still finding ways to spread good deeds around the city of Indiana.

The Pacers small forward is giving out 5,000 upper-level tickets to local fans so they can watch the Indiana Fever‘s season finale in honor of Tamika Catchings‘ last regular season game on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Catchings will cap an illustrious 16-year career that includes 10 All-Star appearances, a Finals MVP, and a league title.

The two have been friends since George entered the NBA in 2010 and have kept a close bond since — a bond that has only strengthened with their recent Rio Olympics experience.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJZIyiZjjEf/

The Pacers released a statement through their website:

“In an effort to pack the house and cap Catchings' career with a hopeful sellout crowd, complimentary tickets will be distributed to fans on Friday afternoon at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office. Fans may collect up to a maximum four tickets per person beginning at noon on Friday at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office.”

While it's an incredibly sweet and noble act of kindness for the fans and his friend Catchings, the statement provided by the Pacers shows the vast difference in attendance between the NBA and the WNBA.

Catchings is a sure-fire Hall-of-Famer and it would be hard to imagine the NBA struggling to sell out such a monumental game for one of their stars.

Just recently, tickets for Kobe Bryant's last game against the Utah Jazz were selling for upward of $20,000.

George is providing a great opportunity for fans to witness one of the WNBA's legends last games as the Fever have qualified for the playoffs and will likely see at least one more game at home.

Catchings and the Fever will face the Dallas Wings on Sunday at 4 p.m. EST.

The game will also air on ESPN2.