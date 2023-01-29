Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have both been ruled out for the New Orleans Pelicans’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, the team announced.

In the second half of a back-to-back set, both Ingram and McCollum will sit. The Pelicans have lost seven games in a row, and will be looking to get back in the win column at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

“Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery,” the team’s website states.

“Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).”

The Pelicans have fallen to 26-24 in the NBA’s competitive Western Conference, and are barely holding onto the fifth seed, just 1.5 games ahead of the 11th place Oklahoma City Thunder. They’ve won just two of their last ten games, as they continue to struggle with injuries and playing games away from Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans is just 9-15 away from their home stadium, and 17-9 in familiar territory.

Neither Bobby Portis nor Serge Ibaka will play for the Bucks, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp are both listed as probable. The Bucks sit in third place in the Eastern Conference at 32-17; they’ve won three games in a row and seven of their last ten.

It is the second game between the out-of-conference clubs this season; the Bucks defeated the Pelicans 128-119 on Dec. 19.