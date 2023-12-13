Pelicans' CJ McCollum has Zion Williamson's back.

Zion Williamson has been a target of criticism recently, mostly concerning his supposed lack of discipline and conditioning. Enter his teammate and New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum, who defended the former No. 1 overall pick amid swipes from fans and the media.

“They don’t talk about players that aren’t good… If he was just another guy, no one would really care, and I think that’s a sign of his greatness… He’s headed in a good direction,” McCollum told reporters.

“They don’t talk about players that aren’t good… If he was just another guy, no one would really care, and I think that’s a sign of his greatness… He’s headed in a good direction.” CJ McCollum on the criticism of Zion Williamson 🗣️ (via @PelsFilmRoom)pic.twitter.com/If7AlY2EqT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 12, 2023

Williamson can best respond to his critics by putting on a show on the floor, which he did in the Pelicans' 121-107 win at home over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. In that contest, the former Duke Blue Devils star dropped 36 points on an incredibly efficient 13/17 shooting from the field and 10/12 from the free-throw line while adding five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block all within the 33 minutes he spent on the floor.

McCollum, meanwhile, produced 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in 29 minutes.

Although Williamson is very much capable of having performances like that on a nightly basis, some are still questioning whether he can have the same drive all the time. His diet and focus have become talking points of his critics, but so far in the 2023-24 NBA season, he's been producing solid numbers. Williamson is generating 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the field.

The 13-11 Pelicans will next hit kick off a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.