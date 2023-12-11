A pair of Western Conference hopefuls will do battle when the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night.

With the In-Season Tournament in the rearview mirror, the NBA campaign marches on as the Minnesota Timberwolves battle the New Orleans Pelicans in a Western Conference showdown. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Timberwolves-Pelicans prediction and pick will be revealed.

Who saw this one coming? After being a fringe playoff team a year ago, the Timberwolves have stormed out of the gates to a league-best 17-4 record. As it stands, the T-Wolves are on a six-game winning streak and are clearly the hottest team in the league by a considerable margin.

On the other side of things, the Pelicans aren't far removed from going down in crushing fashion to the Los Angeles Lakers during the In-Season Tournament semifinals. Despite owning only a 12-11 record overall, they happen to possess an 8-4 mark within the confines of their home arena. Not to mention, but the Pelicans are as healthy as they've been all season, which could bode well in this important stretch of the regular season.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

A year ago, the Timberwolves literally limped their way to the finish line before getting manhandled by the eventual champions in the Denver Nuggets during the first round of the NBA playoffs. The biggest thing that plagued the T-Wolves was their inability to stay healthy the majority of the season. But now that Minnesota has received a clean bill of health, it appears this squad is as dangerous as ever.

For starters, the rest of the league is surely going to find out just exactly what Minnesota is made of as the next 20 games or so of the scheduled slate provides many challenges for a Timberwolves team that has not experienced what it is like to be the “top dog” in the wild, wild, west. One of the biggest difference-makers that exists in the league in Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for this matchup as the young superstar continues to deal with a nagging hip injury.

While acting as a visiting team this season, the T-Wolves have lost three of their four total games away from home. Indeed, just like most teams around the league, it is often very difficult to win on the road, and if Edwards isn't healthy enough to suit up for play, then Minnesota will need other contributors within their starting lineup and bench to get the job done.

Above all else, the T-Wolves know how to play suffocating defense. In fact, the Timberwolves allow a league-low 42.8% shooting from the floor and are also an elite squad in corralling the basketball off the glass. On paper, Minnesota rarely allows the opposition to garner second-chance opportunities. With the unreal defensive play of guys like Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid this season, this teams overall length gives opposing teams fits most nights on the hardwood.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

Meanwhile, New Orleans has happened to lose two of their last three games overall, but one of the main knock on this franchise over the years has been their availability on the court. Despite having some glaring holes both offensively and defensively, it is encouraging to see this Pelicans bunch finally playing at full strength. According to the injury report, the list is rather thin which is terrific news for a Pelicans squad seeking vengeance for their shortcomings the last time out at the hands of the LA Lakers.

All in all, now that New Orleans is healthy, the Pelicans have a legitimate three-headed monster that is scary enough to strike a surplus of fear into the hearts of their opponents. At the surface level, the Pelicans boast three players in Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum, and Zion Williamson that are all averaging at least 19 points per game.

Clearly, the star power is there for New Orleans to have a serious advantage in this one especially if ANT is unable to play, but the consistency between these three three has yet to show its face. If New Orleans is going to defeat the current best team in the west, then this trio needs to be at its best.

Not to mention, but keep your eyes peeled on how effective the ‘Pels can be at the charity stripe. Although New Orleans earns trips to the line at the fifth-highest clip in the league, they only rank as the 20th-best team in the NBA in terms of free-throw percentage.

Final Timberwolves-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The last time the Timberwolves and Pelicans squared off on Nov. 8th, it was Minnesota that escaped with a 121-120 victory. However, the services of McCollum and Williamson were not available for New Orleans in that game, and with their return to the lineup, it will end up being the Pelicans that get their revenge in front of the home fans.

Final Timberwolves-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pelicans -4 (-114)