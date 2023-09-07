Though it's been years since either Anthony Davis or Chris Paul played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Saints quarterback Drew Brees still is bummed the two didn't stay in New Orleans.

During an interview on Bovada’s Scoop B Talks with host, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Drew Brees spoke on being happy for Davis, but simultaneously feeling bummed when the two star players left New Orleans.

“I’m really happy for Anthony Davis. I hate that it wasn’t with the Pelicans; it would’ve been nice to have him here. I hated when CP3 left and that was back in the Hornets days, you know? But bottom line I think those guys were great for the organization and I think that they left a mark in a positive way, and we just have to continue to find ways to build with young talent and veteran leadership and see if we can put together a winning formula.”

Following the first seven years of his career with the Pelicans, Davis went to the Los Angeles Lakers where he won an NBA championship with the team immediately and recently signed a huge extension with. Chris Paul was also drafted by the Pelicans where he played from 2005-2011 before multiple stints with the Clippers, Rockets, Thunder, Suns and now Warriors.

Unfortunately, neither Paul or Davis had the success and tenure that Brees did for the Saints during his 15 seasons in New Orleans. Brees brought home the Saints' first Super Bowl win in 2009, while the Pelicans are still searching for their first championship.

