Former Phoenix Suns point guard and current Golden State Warrior Chris Paul still can't believe he is with his new team. Via “Sloane Knows!” Podcast on YouTube:

“Ain't no way,” Paul said when asked if someone told him at an earlier point he would be with the Warriors. “There is no way.

“It's so fun and kind of cool that it ain't like a pink elephant in the room or whatnot, right? I remember me and (Warriors guard) Steph (Curry) worked out together in (Las) Vegas or whatnot and a few of the coaches walked in, they saw me in Warriors gear. They was like, ‘This is crazy. Who would have thought?' So the fact that we all can talk about it and it's not like it's some secret like, ‘Don't say this, or don't say that.,' is really cool.”

Paul played against the Warriors as a playoff rival with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets earlier in his career. Golden State was also a competitor for the Suns, who Paul played with for the last three seasons.

Paul is 38 years old and entering his 19th NBA season. This past year with the Suns, he averaged 13.9 points on 44 percent shooting (37.5 percent from 3-point range), 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 59 games.

Phoenix advanced to the Western Conference semifinals versus the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Paul suffered a groin injury in Game 2 of the series and did not return for the rest of the playoffs.

Golden State, which won the 2021-22 NBA championship, is looking to get back to title contention. The Warriors were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals this past season.