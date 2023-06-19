The New Orleans Pelicans have a Zion Williamson conundrum. The All-Star forward's talent cannot be doubted but the same can be said about his inability to stay out of headlines. Whether it's his myriad of injuries (which is mostly out of his control) or his recently unveiled off-court affairs (which he can control), the 22-year-old is not going down the best path. ESPN analyst and former Pelicans guard JJ Redick is sounding the alarm on what has to change.

Redick, who played the final seasons of his NBA career with Williamson in his first two campaigns, said that he and the Pelicans have to get his preparation right in order for him to succeed.

"The Pelicans will never reach their full potential with [Zion Williamson] until the preparation, the training, the diet, and the sleep [all click]." JJ Redick on how important Zion's health is for the Pelicans' success. (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/7LlmZ8jBJQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 19, 2023

“He's never gonna reach his full potential and the Pelicans will never reach their full potential with him on the roster until the other part of it clicks,” he said on ESPN's First Take. “And by the other part of it, I mean the preparation, the training, the diet, and the sleep — all the things that are required to then go play basketball.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Redick stressed that issues like this are not uncommon for young players. He said that for the Pelicans' burly forward, these things will be extra important and that he deserves time to figure it out. “Until he does that, I think this will continue,” Redick said. “But let's give him time for it to click because he's that good.”

All the negative news surrounding Williamson can cloud just how great he is. The Pelicans were one of the very best teams in the league when he was healthy and has been an All-Star in both of the seasons he has been mostly healthy for. He's a hyper-efficient offensive engine that is perhaps the best rim attacker in the league and is a smart playmaker.

Although trading Zion Williamson might seem like the easy road to take, it would most likely leave the Pelicans without the talent to compete for a title. Still, New Orleans' patience is certainly being tested. Either they will get Williamson on the right track or the player and the star team are going to have an ugly split.