What should have been a joyous occasion for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson has now turned into a full-blown scandal exposing the 22-year-old's supposed promiscuity outside the basketball court. It was revealed on Tuesday that Zion is now expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend. The public announcement was then shockingly followed by some nasty allegations from a porn star named Moriah Mills, who alleged that she and Williamson were dating when the former No. 1 overall pick got another woman pregnant.

To make matters worse, NBA Twitter then began digging up Zion's baby mama's rather questionable past which allegedly includes a violent street fight with another woman and a racy dance performance on top of a table during a podcast appearance. As if that wasn't enough, now a third woman has surfaced who's claiming that she was also seeing Zion even after he got his baby mama pregnant.

The third woman in this nasty love triangle (or has it now become a square?) goes by the name Yami Taylor, who according to her Instagram profile is a “luxury living consultant.” She recently went off on Zion Williamson by posting some wild allegations via her IG Story (h/t Orlando Silva of Fadeaway World):

“Why didn't I get my Bentayga and my Richard Mille last summer? @zionwilliamson because I don't let you record me? I never gave you a threesome or never had an OnlyFans or was on PornHub, so I guess I was all play. I probably never had a chance you nast a*s sex addict,” Taylor wrote.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Taylor then posted a supposed photo of a naked Zion Williamson sleeping in bed, which appears to be her evidence of having some sort of relationship with the Pelicans star:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami (@yamilexxtaylor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami (@yamilexxtaylor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami (@yamilexxtaylor)

This is getting ugly for Zion, and it comes at a time where he continues to struggle with his health and staying on the court. However, the saddest part of this entire scandal is the fact that there's an innocent unborn child that's right smack in the middle of it all.