Oftentimes in life we come at a crossroads, with a major decision standing right in front of us. The New Orleans Pelicans stared at two potential franchise trajectories last offseason when pondering what do about Zion Williamson.

Before ultimately singing the 22-year-old to a five-year contract extension worth a whopping $195 million, the Pelicans explored trade possibilities, according to NBA correspondent Marc Stein. Kicking the tires on a star player is not an unusual thing for an organization to do. The Boston Celtics have repeatedly considered moving Jaylen Brown for MVP-level talent. Though, this is a vastly different situation.

Williamson was touted as a can't miss prospect who could be the most electrifying athlete since LeBron James. He was tapped to resurrect a stagnant franchise. And that is exactly what he has done……when on the court. Chronic injury problems and negative optics have too frequently overshadowed that superstar talent. Enough so, that moving a potential generational player was at least being considered by New Orleans' front office.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season with a foot injury, so it is only natural there would be hesitation by the Pelicans to trade him. His value would presumably have taken a decent hit. The honest truth is the window to move Williamson is always small given his propensity to get injured (played in just 114 games in four years).

He was named an All-Star for the second time of his career last season after averaging 26 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists through 29 games. New Orleans rode high into first place in the Western Conference before a hamstring injury sidelined the Duke product. If this team starts hot again next season, they might have to strongly re-consider the Zion Williamson situation.

The Pelicans may have no choice but to overlook his greatness and firmly evaluate the likelihood that misfortune continues to befall him and the organization. They might be so inclined to pull the trigger the next time they run through trade options.