The New Orleans Pelicans have gotten off to a 1-0 start to the 2023-24 NBA season after an impressive road win against the Memphis Grizzlies in their season opener. They were led by Zion Williamson who is looking healthy and spry and could be a potential MVP candidate. The one thing that's been holding the Pelicans back the past few seasons is health. Either than that, this team has the potential to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Pelicans are anchored in the middle by veteran center Jonas Valanciunas who will enter free agency this offseason. Valanciunas isn't thinking about that right now though as per Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

“I'm not thinking about that at all,” Valanciunas said. “I am just going to play hoop. To play basketball. It's one year at a time. I am just going to leave everything out there. Where the future is going to take me, it's a mystery. But it's funny that way. You don't know what can happen tomorrow. You have to enjoy today. You have to enjoy this year. You have to enjoy every game you play. You just try to be the best version of you. That's what my approach is.”

Jonas Valanciunas and the Pelicans were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension and so he will hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the season. In the Pelicans opener against the Grizzlies, he finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and one blocked shot. He's quietly been one of the top centers in the NBA.