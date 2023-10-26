Zion Williamson is fully healthy as the 2023-24 season finally tips off. While that's obviously an extremely encouraging development for a player ravaged by injuries ever since he entered the league in 2019 as a transcendent No. 1 overall draft pick, the New Orleans Pelicans star has typically needed time to acclimate to NBA action before fully unleashing his otherworldly physical gifts on opponents.

That indeed proved the case on Wednesday, as New Orleans opened the regular season by visiting the Memphis Grizzlies. Unlike past years, though, it didn't take multiple weeks or even multiple games for Williamson to put his surreal blend of power and explosiveness on display. All the 23-year-old needed this time, it turns out, was just less than a half of competitive basketball.

Reminder: Jaren Jackson Jr. is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and one of the most prolific shot-blockers in league history. None of that mattered on this ridiculous, off-hand poster dunk by Williams late in the second quarter of Wednesday's game.

ZION WILLIAMSON POSTER DUNK

Williamson wasn't done, either. On New Orleans' next possession, he sprinted the floor in transition to catch a halfcourt lob from Brandon Ingram.

BI LOB TO ZION

Zion Williamson is a truly unique athlete in not just NBA annals, but throughout the history of professional sports. While it seems crazy to suggest he's still not at the degree of explosiveness he's reached in the past, Williamson's quick-twitch leaping ability really does still have at least one more level to go.

Good luck to the rest of the league when he gets there. Clearly, Jackson, the Grizzlies and company are having enough trouble dealing with Williamson as is.