Larry Nance Jr.'s status on the Pelicans injury report.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA this season with poor crunch time execution. Health as always been one of the Pelicans biggest issues the past couple of seasons but recently the team has been pretty healthy overall. The Pelicans have been without Larry Nance Jr. though as he's been dealing with a rib injury. He was upgraded to questionable though ahead of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Larry Nance has developed into one of the premier role players in the NBA and a key piece off the Pelicans bench, but he has missed the last 13 games due to a rib injury. Nance spent the offseason rehabbing from another injury but was ready for the start of the season. He missed four consecutive games last month due to the rib injury and had retuned for four games before being sidelined again.

Nance has suited up in 14 games for the Pelicans this season at a career-low 15.1 minutes per game. He had been averaging 3.5 points per game and 4.1 rebounds with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 27.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 50 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Pelicans have started this season at 17-14 and have lost two games in a row. They're 9-7 at home and 8-7 on the road. Despite that, they still hold the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings at this point. They're only one game back of the Sacramento Kings and the sixth seed which would mean avoiding the play-in tournament.