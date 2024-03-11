The New Orleans Pelicans are heading home having just wrapped up an undefeated three-game road trip through the Eastern Conference. The Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Atlanta Hawks were all missing key contributors but Willie Green's squad took care of business to build a two-game cushion for fifth place out West. The team is playing better than ever and guys are starting to mark the season with individual milestones.
Brandon Ingram's historic nights are becoming far more frequent. The former All-Star passed 9,000 career NBA points on Valentine's Day, a home win over the Washington Wizards. Jonas Valanciunas would have already eclipsed a big career milestone if it were not for Trey Murphy III.
Pelicans: Why did Trey Murphy III apologize to Jonas Valanciunas?
The long-tenured Lithuanian is closing in on 8,000 career rebounds, and would probably already have that achievement on the resume if not for Murphy III. The young sharpshooter had to apologize to the seasoned veteran after the latest win, via the Pelicans on YouTube.
“I'll apologize in advance because (Valanciunas) would probably already be at 8,000 if it was not for me stealing boards from him,” Murphy III admitted. “You know, it's all part of the game but he's a monster down there. He's able to secure rebounds and finish possessions which is a big part of our defense.”
If the other four Pelicans on the floor can force an off-shot, there is a good chance Valanciunas is coming down with the rebound. Herb Jones sets the point-of-attack tempo. Murphy III said that Valanciunas' last line of defense rebounding “absolutely” plays a big part in the tone New Orleans sets every game.
Valanciunas has 7,983 rebounds on the stat sheet already. He is averaging 13.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in 24.9 minutes. Next up is the Cleveland Cavaliers in New Orleans after two day's rest for Willie Green's locker room. The Pelicans are likely to be facing a shorthanded squad as Donovan Mitchell (knee) and Evan Mobley (ankle) are listed on the injury report.
A 17-rebound performance is not out of the question. Valanciunas has 31 games with 17 or more rebounds already, via StatMuse. The Smoothie King Center crowd should get to show their appreciation for the 11-year veteran either way. The Pelicans are starting a three-game home stand, so falling a few rebounds short against the Cavaliers would not be a lost opportunity to get a standing ovation.