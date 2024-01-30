The Phoenix Suns visit the Houston Rockets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans have now lost three consecutive games albeit to three of the best teams in the NBA and are looking to right the ship when they head down south to Houston to take on the Rockets in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pelicans-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

New Orleans (26-21) has hit a little snag over the last week losing each of their last three games albeit to elite competition. They've lost the top teams in the East the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks one of the top teams in the West the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pelicans however did do better in their most recent loss to the Celtics but could not amass a comeback in the end when they needed it the most. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson combined for 52 points in the loss and will need more from these two if they want to right the ship on this road trip when they take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Houston (22-24) is coming off a dominant home victory against the Los Angeles Lakes on Monday night. In their 135-119 victory it was the Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun show who combined for 65 points. The Rockets shot lights out and the Lakers couldn't buy a stop and they are looking to keep the good times rolling when they play host to the visiting New Orleans Pelicans in this Wednesday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Rockets Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -155

Houston Rockets: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The New Orleans Pelicans head into the Toyota Center on Wednesday night as slight underdogs against the Houston Rockets, with a tantalizing -3 point spread in their beaks. But don't be fooled by the home court advantage these Pelicans are packing serious heat, and I'm here to tell you that they'll not only win, but comfortably cover the spread.

Zion Williamson. The man is a walking highlight reel, averaging 22 points on a scorching 59% shooting. Houston simply doesn't have the defensive chops to contain him. Jabari Smith Jr. is a promising rookie, but he's still learning the ropes, and Alperen Sengun, while skilled, is simply outmatched in terms of size and athleticism. Zion is going to feast, and that alone will keep the Pelicans in the game.

Brandon Ingram is quietly having a career year. Averaging 21 points on 48% shooting, he's become a reliable scoring option alongside Zion. His smooth midrange game and ability to create his own shot will be crucial in stretching the Houston defense and opening up driving lanes for Zion. Don't be surprised if Ingram has a breakout game and challenges Jalen Green for scoring supremacy.

The Pelicans' supporting cast is clicking. CJ McCollum's veteran leadership and clutch shooting are invaluable, while Jonas Valanciunas remains a force in the paint. Larry Nance Jr. brings defensive versatility and hustle, and Trey Murphy III is proving to be a valuable sniper from downtown. This well-rounded roster gives the Pelicans depth and options, something Houston often lacks.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The New Orleans Pelicans may come flapping into Houston with Zion Williamson at the helm, but Wednesday night's Toyota Center showdown is ripe for a Rockets upset. Don't be hypnotized by the shiny -3 point spread favoring the Pelicans Houston will not only cover but send those birds flying back to the swamp with their feathers ruffled.

Homecourt advantage is no joke, especially in the passionate atmosphere of the Toyota Center. The Rockets faithful will be out in full force, creating a pressure cooker for the young Pelicans. Remember, Houston has already upset several playoff contenders this season, proving they can rise to the occasion under the home lights.

Jalen Green is ready to erupt. The sophomore phenom has been simmering lately, but a matchup against a Zion-centric Pelicans defense is the perfect recipe for an offensive explosion. Green's athleticism and scoring arsenal are tailor-made to exploit single coverage, and with Zion demanding defensive attention, he could have a night to remember.

The Pelicans' weaknesses are glaring. Their over-reliance on Zion can be predictable, and Houston's active defense can force turnovers and disrupt their offensive flow. Additionally, the Pelicans' bench depth pales in comparison to Houston's, which can wear them down in a close game.

Final Pelicans-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Zion's dominance, Ingram's sharpshooting, a deep supporting cast, and Houston's growing pains all point towards a Pelican victory. Don't be fooled by the -3 spread as New Orleans is ready to soar, and they'll take this game by double digits. Mark my words.

Final Pelicans-Rockets Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -3 (-110), Over 227.5 (-110)