Two teams struggling this year face off as we continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Two teams struggling this year face off as the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Penguins enter the game at 9-9-0 on the year. After winning five straight games, the Penguins are 1-3 in the last four games. Last time out, it was a struggle to score. The Rangers scored just 5:10 into the game on an Alexis Lafreniere goal. That would be the end of scoring though. Tristan Jarry would end up saving 35 of 36 shots, but Jonathan Quick outdid him. Quick saved all 32 shots he faced to give the Rangers the 1-0 win.

Meanwhile, the Sabres enter the game at 8-9-2 on the year. They have lost four of their last five games. The only win is over the Chicago Blackhawks. Last time out, they faced the Washington Capitals. The Sabres took a 2-0 lead in the game, but the Caps made it 2-1 going into the second. In the second period, the two teams traded goals, and in the third, Tom Wilson tied the game with 1:15 left in the game. That would force overtime, and Dylan Strome would win the game in the last seconds of overtime to give the Sabres the loss.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Sabres Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: -114

Buffalo Sabres: -105

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Penguins vs. Sabres

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Penguins Will Win

The Penguins currently sit 17th in the NHL, scoring 3.22 goals per game. The Penguins have been led by the combination of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. Crosby comes into the game leading the team in goals and points this year. He has 12 goals on the year and 10 assists to give him 22 points. Meanwhile, he has just two goals and an assist on the power play. Guentzel comes into the game leading the team in assists. He has six goals and 15 assists on the year for his 21 points. He has three assists on the power play this year. Drew O'Connor rounds out the top line, sitting with a goal and three assists on the year.

Meanwhile, the Penguins get production from the second unit in the form of Evgeni Malkin. Malkin comes into the game tied for second on the team in goals with nine goals, and combined with his nine assists, he had 18 points on the year. That is good for third on the team. Further, he has two goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Bryan Rust is tied with Malkin for second on the team in goals. He has nine goals and seven assists on the year. The Penguins get help on offense from their defense. That comes in the form of Erik Karlsson. He has given goals and 12 assists for 17 points.

The Penguins are 25th in the NHL on the power play this year. They have just seven goals this year and a 13.7 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are eighth in the league on the penalty kill. The Penguins have killed 85.7 percent of their man-down chances this year.

The Penguins are expected to start Tristan Jarry in this game. He is 6-8-0 on the year with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Jarry comes in losing his last three starts, but the last time out was not due to him. He was great in the game with the Rangers, saving 35 of 36 shots, but taking the loss in a 1-0 game.

Why The Sabres Will Win

The Sabres are missing one of their best players with Tage Thompson still out. He had six goals and six assists on the year before going down with an injury. Still, Rasmus Dahlin has been great for the Sabres this year from his blue-line position. He has four goals and 12 assists on the year, to lead the team in points.

The team lead in goal is shared by JJ Peterka and Jeff Skinner. Peterka comes into the game with eight goals and seven assists on the year, giving him 15 points. Still, just one goal and one assist come on the power play. Skinner comes in with eight goals and six assists for his 14 points, good for fourth on the team. He has two goals on the power play as well. Tied for second on the team in points is Casey Mittlestadt. He comes into the game with three goals and 12 assists this year, good for 15 points.

The Sabres need to be better on the power play. They are 27th in the league on the power play this year, sitting with a 12.7 percent conversion rate. Still, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, killing 87.3 percent of man-down chances this year.

The Sabres are expected to start Devon Levi in this game. He is 3-4-1 on the year with a 3.66 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage. This month he has not been great. Levi comes in with a 2-1-1 record, but a .865 save percentage and a 4.10 goals-against average.

Final Penguins-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Sabres and Penguins have already faced once this year. In that game, Tristan Jarry saved all 35 shots he faced. Meanwhile, Erik Karlsson scored twice, while Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist to give the Penguins a 4-0 victory.

Jarry has been hit or miss this year. He has had some great games, but also games he allows a lot of goals. The Sabres are not scoring well this year. They sit 29th in the NHL in goals per game this year with just 2.84 goals per game. The Penguins are scoring over three goals per game. Meanwhile, Levi has been letting in over four goals per game as of late. The Penguins have an aging attack, but it is solid. They can move the puck well and create solid scoring chances. There will most likely not be a lot of scoring on the power play in this one, but that will not matter. The Penguins will score more than enough to get the win.

Final Penguins-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Penguins ML (-114)