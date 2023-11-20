Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored and dished out two assists on Sunday to help his team defeat the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Buffalo Sabres needed a spark on Sunday night, as they entered their game against the Chicago Blackhawks having lost three straight games. Chicago, too, needed things to swing their way in their own right. However, it was the Sabres who emerged victorious. And star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was a major reason for Buffalo's victory.

The 23-year-old blueliner scored a goal and added two assists in the win. Dahlin's goal opened the scoring on Sunday, firing a pass from rookie Zach Benson past Petr Mrazek to give his team an early edge.

Following the game, Dahlin received rather high praise from a veteran teammate. “Special player. I think he’ll probably have a Norris in his books when his career’s done and I hope he does. He deserves it,” Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson said, via team reporter Jourdon LaBarber.

Dahlin has held a ton of promise for a long time. In fact, his promise was so great that he was made the first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Last season, we saw a true offensive breakout from the Swedish blueliner. He scored 15 goals and 73 points for the Sabres in 78 games.

Buffalo nearly made the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a result of performances like that. They have their eyes on finally making the playoffs this year, and Dahlin figures to be a big part of that. The Sabres last made the playoffs back in the 2010-11 season.

Dahlin's performance helped Buffalo snap their losing skid in a major way. They look to make it two wins in a row on Wednesday when they end their three-game road trip with a matchup with the Washington Capitals.