The Pittsburgh Penguins have Stanley Cup aspirations in 2023-24, but those have gone off the rails in the early going.

When the Pittsburgh Penguins brought Erik Karlsson to Pennsylvania in the blockbuster trade of the summer, it was clear the team had Stanley Cup aspirations after missing the postseason for the first time in the Sidney Crosby era in 2022-23. In the early going, this is not looking anything like a club that will realistically compete for one next spring.

Before racking up two straight wins — one against the 1-10-1 San Jose Sharks — the Pens were 3-6. Even with consecutive victories helping the Pens get back near .500, they remain in last place in the Metropolitan Division. Is that a place anyone expected Crosby's team to be at any point this year? Maybe your answer is different than mine, but I expected much more from this team.

Erik Karlsson not a disappointment, but not standing out

Expectations were sky high for Karlsson entering the 2023-24 campaign, which is reasonable considering he's coming off one of the greatest seasons from a defenseman in history. The Swedish star compiled 25 goals and 101 points for a lowly Sharks team, increasing his trade value and winning him the Norris Trophy.

Maybe those expectations were too high; not counting last year, Karlsson hadn't been a point-per-game defenseman since 2015-16 with the Ottawa Senators, when he recorded 82 in 82. And that was the only other season this player scored at over a point-per-game clip. Still, Karlsson isn't meeting expectations; he has a respectable two goals and nine points in 11 games, but Pittsburgh fans expected him to at least reach the 82-point threshold this year.

That's especially true when playing on a powerplay unit that features Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel. Still, it's early, and there is hope that the offensive dynamo can increase his production. Despite that, he hasn't quite been as advertised through 11 games. One player who has been and more, though? That would be Reilly Smith.

Reilly Smith taking advantage of new opportunities

Reilly Smith won the first Stanley Cup of his career with the Vegas Golden Knights in June, and was promptly shipped to Pennsylvania before he likely had time to celebrate properly. Such is the business of professional sports. But Smith has been phenomenal with his new team, evidenced by his recent move to the top powerplay unit. He began the year on PP2, and earned the spot over Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell with his exceptional play for the Penguins early on.

For the first time in his career, Smith is scoring at a point-per-game pace. The closest he's gotten in a full season was his first year with the Knights in 2017-18; the Canadian potted 22 goals and 60 points in 67 games that year, adding another 22 in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff contests as Vegas marched all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in their first year of existence.

In 2023-24, Smith is playing with the best linemate of his career in Malkin, and getting an incredible opportunity on the top Penguins PP unit. And he's delivered, scoring six goals and 11 points in 11 games. That's with just an average of 15:39 of time on ice, which should steadily increase as he gains more trust from head coach Mike Sullivan.

In the early going, it looks like Reilly Smith is a great fit in Pittsburgh. Although the team is struggling, he has been a bright spot in his first month with the Penguins.

Rickard Rakell struggling mightily

On the flip side of Smith's excellence has been the brutal start for Rickard Rakell. He was getting looks on the top powerplay at the beginning of the year, but he was quickly relegated to the second unit. Despite playing with Malkin and Smith, Rakell somehow has recorded just three assists in 11 contests.

It's a far cry from a player who had the second-best year of his career offensively in 2023-24, scoring 28 goals and 60 points over a full 82-game slate. It's hard to pinpoint why Rakell is struggling so much, especially with the quality of his linemates. It seems like it could be only a matter of time before Rakell falls out of the top-six altogether, making room for a player like longtime AHLer Radim Zahorna, who has scored three goals and four points in just seven games.

Overall, despite Rakell's mighty struggles and Karlsson's less-than-ideal start, the offense isn't really the problem. Guentzel, Crosby, Malkin, Rust and Smith are all scoring at a point-per-game clip or better, and the 3.45 goals this team averages is ninth league-wide. The 23 goals they allowed in a stretch of five losses in six games, that's the problem.

But after giving up just two total in wins over the Ducks and Sharks, the hope is that the defense can come around. If that happens, and the goals continue to come, expect the 2023-24 Pens to quickly climb their way out of the Metropolitan Division basement.