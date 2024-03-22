The Dallas Stars must be considered one of the top contenders to lift the Stanley Cup this June, sitting tied with Colorado and Winnipeg for first in points in the Central Division. The Pittsburgh Penguins are riding out the rest of the season after falling out of playoff contention and may benefit from staying lower in the standings. The Penguins traded their first-round pick to the Sharks for Erik Karlsson but will hold onto it if it lands in the top ten. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Penguins have lost seven of the last ten games, and there may not be much winning on the horizon with games against Dallas, Colorado, and Carolina. They waved the white towel on their season, trading Sidney Crosby's longtime linemate Jake Guentzel at the trade deadline.
The Stars have won seven of nine games coming into this game, but have the fortune of a light schedule. On the list of teams, they've beaten the Sharks(twice), Ducks, and Coyotes. Dominant victories against Winnipeg and Los Angeles gave reason to believe that the Stars would be a force come playoff time. Dallas' schedule won't get any harder, with Arizona and San Jose coming up. The Stars may have the best chance of breaking through the deadlock and taking first in the central division. Getting first in the Central may not be the best-case scenario, as that team may get defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas in the first round.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Penguins-Stars Odds
Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-145)
Moneyline: +165
Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+120)
Moneyline: -200
Over: 6.5 (-105)
Under: 6.5 (-115)
How to Watch Penguins vs. Stars
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV:
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Jake Oettinger was beginning to worry Stars' fans when he allowed four goals in two consecutive games against Florida and New Jersey. Oettinger should be one of the reasons that Dallas was a cup contender this season. He bounced back by allowing two goals on 25 shots against the Arizona Coyotes, but he can put up another bad game against the Penguins. Pittsburgh may be an aging team, but they still have some offensive skills if Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson can have a good game.
Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win
There isn't much reason to back the Penguins. Their goaltending situation hasn't been good lately, as Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic allow 4.4 goals per game over their last ten. Dallas' offense has been firing on all cylinders, scoring 3.8 goals per game over the same span. Pittsburgh has been allowing four or more goals to playoff teams seemingly every game over the last few weeks, and there isn't a good chance of that stopping in this game.
Pittsburgh has been a good team at home this season, holding an 18-13-4 record. However, they have been a losing team on the road. The Stars have 21 wins on the road and at home, with 14 losses. Being successful at home and on the road is another reason why the Stars may be a good bet to win the Stanley Cup this season.
Final Penguins-Stars Prediction & Pick
The Penguins look like a defeated team since the trade deadline, as new general manager Kyle Dubas shipped off assets in his first big decision in charge. Pittsburgh is a rebuilding team for the first time since Sidney Crosby was drafted in 2003. The Stars can taste a possible No.1 overall seed in the Western Conference. Take the Stars to dominate the Penguins at home.
Final Penguins-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+120)