The Brewers make the trip to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates. These two teams have been playing well with the Brewers being one of the best teams in the NL and then the Pirates have been solid as well, but not as red-hot comparatively. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers-Pirates prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.
The Brewers have burst onto the scene and after a good season last year are currently just behind the Braves in the NL with a 14-7 record. Their offense has been the key to their success. They have the second-ranked team batting average just behind the Braves. Christian Yelich despite his current injury, William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, and Willy Adames have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate and have been the biggest keys to their success on offense in the very early part of the season. The pitching has been very good jumping into the top-10 in overall ERA. Freddy Peralta and Colin Rea have had to step up more with Brandon Woodruff injured, but there has not been a massive fall-off without him in large part because both of them have started the season playing great
The Pirates have also started the season playing well at 12-11, making this an interesting matchup in Pittsburgh. They have been middle of the pack with their bats and on the mound with their pitching. Connor Joe, Bryan Reynolds, and Edward Olivares have been solid behind the plate despite the offense as a whole not being as good as it could be. Martin Perez and Jared Jones have been solid for the pitching staff, despite it being average at best. The Pirates have been solid up to this point and this game will be an interesting test for them based on the talent the Brewers have, especially on the mound.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Brewers-Pirates Odds
Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline: -112
Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-164)
Moneyline: -104
Over: 8.5 (-112)
Under: 8.5 (-108)
How to Watch Brewers vs. Pirates
Time: 6:40 pm ET
TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Brewers are putting Bryse Wilson on the mound, meaning this will most likely be a bullpen game for Milwaukee. In relief, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Brewers where they went 4-3 in those games. In 13.2 innings this season, he has allowed five runs on 10 hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts. He has a 2-0 record, a 3.29 ERA, and a 0.88 WHIP so far this season. This is an interesting spot for a bullpen game because the Pirates offense has been very much in the middle of the pack.
The offense for the Brewers has been nothing short of great this season. The Brewers are second in team batting average at .270, as compared to them finishing last season with a .240 batting average. William Contreras and Rhys Hoskins lead the way for the Brewers in most of the batting categories. Contreras leads with a batting average of .353, in RBI at 20, in OBP at .429, and in total hits at 30.
Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Pirates are putting Quinn Priester on the mound in this game and he has a 0-1 record, a 8.31 ERA, and a 1.85 WHIP. In his only start, he threw 4.1 innings, and allowed five runs on seven hits with three home runs, one walk, and he only had two total strikeouts. The Pirates got blown out in his lone start, 8-1 against the Red Sox. Last season, Priester struggled to a 3-3 record, a 7.74 ERA, and a 1.70 WHIP. Priester's last time out should not give much hope against an offense as good as the Brewers' has been.
The offense for the Pirates has been average this season. They are tied for 15th in the MLB in team batting average at .241 after having a team batting average of .239 last season where they finished 24th in comparison. Connor Joe, Edward Olivares, and Bryan Reynolds are the leaders in almost every offensive category. Joe leads in batting average at .292 and in OBP at .387. Reynolds leads in RBI at 13 and in total hits at 23, while Olivares leads the way in home runs at three so far this season.
Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick
This is a terrible matchup for the Pirates since they are sending Priester out to pitch. He struggled in his rookie season last year and it did not get better in his first time out this season. The Brewers are one of the best offenses in the MLB and they are using the bulk of their bullpen in this game on the mound. Expect the Brewers to take advantage of Priester and for the Brewers bullpen to come up big in a win they should have going away.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Brewers-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+136)