No. 1 Massachusetts prospect Liam Andrews is set to announce his commitment Friday. The choice is down to Penn State, South Carolina or Wisconsin. Penn State football coach James Franklin made one thing clear to Andrews: “I can't let you go anywhere else.”

“He said I am a priority and they want me at Penn State very, very badly,” Andrews said of Franklin. “Hearing that from the head coach solidifies what I’ve heard since I started getting recruited by them.”

Penn State football is the most likely landing spot for Andrews who has visited the school multiple times.

Andrews is 6-5, 260 lbs with potential on both sides of the ball. 247Sports lists Andrews as an interior offensive lineman (IOL) and No. 4 in the country at that position. However, Wisconsin gave Andrews an offer as a defensive lineman, which changed his view on his college future. He aims to play defense at the college level, regardless of where he chooses.

His 247 scouting report reads: “Verified size with impressive length. Being recruited to play on offensive and defensive lines but more upside on offensive side. Jumbo athlete with impressive athleticism given size that stood out during in-person eval. Embraces physical aspect. Has fast and active hands. As offensive lineman, is sound technically and athleticism shines.”

“On defense, mostly lines up as 5-tech. Gets off quickly at snap and can stack and shed. Demonstrates closing speed. Flashes swim and rip moves. Well drilled and uses combination moves. Technique is strong and impressive given work load on both sides of ball.”

Andrews' committment video will air live on YouTube Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET.