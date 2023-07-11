The college football recruitment cycle is never ending, even in the middle of the summer. Moreover, high school players have gotten more and more creative with commitment announcements. In one of the most creative commitment videos in recent memory, four-star Class of 2024 player Anelu Lafaele announced his destination and made Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin football program happy in the process. Here is the video, which is certainly something we haven't seen before:

Commits like this don't happen very often 🌴 Anelu Lafaele, the Class of 2024's No. 2 player in the state of Hawaii, commits to Wisconsin 🏈 FULL COMMITMENT: https://t.co/n80HT97wLT pic.twitter.com/fBzMiK57Dq — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 11, 2023

Anelu Lafaele is the No. 2 player in the state of Hawaii, and he was down to Arizona State, Hawaii, Washington, and Wisconsin. He began pushing them off one by one on a boat, and the last one standing had a Wisconsin sweatshirt on.

This is quite the way to go about it, and it's a promising sign for the Badgers with Luke Fickell in his first year after they fired Paul Chryst.

Lafaele played at Farrington High School in Honolulu and is a talented edge player, so this is a massive get for the Badgers, even though he has one more year of high school remaining. However, the unique announcement sure became a hit on the internet.

Badger recruits continue to show the proper usage of boats. Putting other universities' pretended master of boats to shame. https://t.co/7Rv4n2ZMTv — Buckycast Wisconsin Badgers Podcast (@TheBuckycast) July 11, 2023

Epic! https://t.co/TkzUZQxD6g — Jon Meck – Khash Money Stan (@BleedBadgerRed) July 11, 2023

Finding a way to land a talented player from Hawaii and have him come to the Wisconsin football program is huge, and it just shows early on how great of an impact Luke Fickell will have after transforming Cincinnati.

Nonetheless, Anelu Lafaele's announcement video will go down in history as one of the best in recent memory, and surely this will be played for a while by Wisconsin fans.