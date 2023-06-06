Penn State football is coming off of an 11-2 season that included a decisive 35-21 Rose Bowl win over the Utah Utes. James Franklin's team was led by quarterback Sean Clifford throughout the season and bowl game.

Clifford is now with the Green Bay Packers, making sophomore Drew Allar the program's new hope at quarterback. Franklin hinted that the addition of Allar into the starting lineup could be a huge positive based on his 2022 play.

“Although we've had some good ones here, that's probably been the difference between us winning three New Year's Six bowl games and getting into the playoff and winning a national championship,” Franklin said to ESPN, “is having an elite quarterback that can make the plays that change games.”

The over/under is set at 9.5 wins for Allar and the Nittany Lions next season. Penn State football's last national title came under Joe Paterno in 1986. Franklin's team will be led by the former four-star Allar, who hails from Medina, Ohio. The 6-foot-5, 242-pounder passed for 344 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Franklin criticized Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules last season, shortly after hauling in an impressive recruiting class. Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton led the team in rushing with 1,061 yards on 156 carries. Singleton added 12 touchdowns and rushed for an impressive 6.8 yards per carry.

Penn State football will open its 2023 season on September 2 at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions have lost two straight against Big Ten East power Michigan and six straight against Ohio State.