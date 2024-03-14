The Penn State Nitany Lions take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Check out our Big Ten championship odds series for our Penn State Indiana prediction and pick. Find how to watch Penn State Indiana.
Penn State made the NCAA Tournament one year ago under previous head coach Micah Shrewsberry. It seems clear that Shrewsberry turned out to be a magnificent hire by Penn State. He does more with less as a coach. He did more with less with the 2023 Nittany Lions, not only getting them to the Big Dance but guiding them to a first-round win. Shrewsberry got snapped up in last year's coaching carousel, with Notre Dame hiring him and giving him the chance to rebuild the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame didn't have the players Shrewsberry needed this season, but given some time, most people in college basketball and the ACC think Notre Dame will be good. Penn State is now starting over much as its former coach spent this season starting over at Notre Dame.
The Nittany Lions are led by first-year coach Mike Rhoades, who came over from VCU, a mid-major school but also a basketball school. Rhoades coached at a school where basketball success was annually expected, and he generally delivered the goods. That's an impressive point on a resume, and it's why Penn State hired Rhoades to replace Shrewsberry. No one expected much of anything from Penn State this season, and although the Nittany Lions won't make the NCAA Tournament, they beat Illinois, the second-place team in the Big Ten, and showed they could compete against good teams. The problem with Penn State — not unique to college basketball teams — is that it played down to lesser opponents and was wildly inconsistent. As Rhoades gets his players into the program, much like Shrewsberry at Notre Dame, Penn State should get better and should become a factor in the Big Ten.
Penn State beat Indiana a few weeks ago. We will see if the Nittany Lions can replicate that feat in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Here are the Penn State-Indiana Big Ten Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Big Ten Championship Odds: Penn State-Indiana Odds
Penn State Nittany Lions: +1.5 (-110)
Indiana Hoosiers: -1.5 (-110)
Over: 149.5 (-110)
Under: 149.5 (-110)
How To Watch Penn State-Indiana
Time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT (30 minutes after Ohio State-Iowa at the Big Ten Tournament)
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Penn State Could Cover the Spread
The Nittany Lions beat Indiana not that long ago. They can certainly do so again. Indiana has battled injuries for much of the Big Ten season. Coach Mike Woodson hasn't had a fully healthy team, but it should also be said that until recently, Woodson did not make great adjustments. Indiana has been better the past three weeks, but that doesn't mean Woodson is a better coach than Rhoades of Penn State. PSU does have a clear-cut coaching advantage in this game, and it will show up on the court in a March tournament setting.
Why Indiana Could Cover the Spread
The Hoosiers have come alive in recent weeks. They are defending better. They are rebounding better. They are competing better. When a team throws a big run at them the way Michigan State and Tom Izzo did this past Sunday in the Big Ten regular-season finale, Indiana stands its ground and responds. One month ago, the Hoosiers would fold in the face of an onslaught from an opponent. This team has grown and evolved, and that will make the difference here.
Final Penn State-Indiana Prediction & Pick
Indiana is a better, tougher team than it was one month ago. Take Indiana.
Final Penn State-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -1.5