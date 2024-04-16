The NCAA Tournament is over but teams around the nation are remaining busy building their rosters for next season. Indiana basketball ended up making a splash acquisition that should improve their chances moving forward. Surprisingly enough, they nabbed an Arizona star from the transfer portal despite John Calipari and Arkansas showing interest.
Reports indicate that Arizona basketball star, Oumar Ballo, has decided to commit to Indiana, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The Hoosiers get a big boost by adding a star center to their lineup.
“BREAKING: Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo tells me that he has committed to Indiana.”
Indiana basketball was the favorite to land Oumar Ballo all along. However, it sounds like the Hoosiers impressed him during his visit. So much so, that Ballo canceled his visit with both Louisville and Arkansas, per Eric Bossi of 247 Sports.
“What a wild day in the world of Oumar Ballo. Indiana the leader. Louisville visit get canceled. Arkansas set to get visit and then boom, goes ahead and commits to the leader Indiana.”
What's even more impressive, is that reports indicate that Ballo was asking for $1.2 million in NIL money, according to basketball reporter, Jeff Goodman. If that's the case, then Indiana basketball was willing to give him that money while schools like Arkansas may not have been.
“Was told by multiple coaches that the asking price for Ballo was $1.2 million.”
You'd think a seven-foot center would be interested in playing for John Calipari and the Razorbacks. But Indiana basketball coach, Mike Woodson, isn't a joke of a coach. He stems from legendary coach, Bob Knight's coaching tree and will create a scheme that favors Oumar Ballo. So, it makes sense why Ballo wanted to play for the Hoosiers.
After missing out on the NCAA Tournament, the Hoosiers set themselves up nicely to improve next season. Look for Ballo to be a monster for this Indiana basketball team, as he could be the missing key to their success.
Oumar Ballo's 2024 season outlook with Indiana basketball
Oumar Ballo has slowly but surely carved out a starting role as a center. After barely playing at Gonzaga for his first two years, the star center transferred to Arizona. He spent his first year with the Wildcats as the backup center then took over as the starter in the 2022-23 season.
After serving as Arizona basketball's starting center, Oumar Ballo averaged 13.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Playing for a new coach in Mike Woodson, Ballo's production could improve. If that's the case, then the Indiana basketball program is going to be a problem next season.
Having a solid big man in college basketball is a massive advantage. Especially if they can score. Ballo hasn't been the most consistent scorer so far in his collegiate career. But that can certainly change once he's playing for the Hoosiers.
With that said, Indiana basketball should be much better within the key. Oumar Ballo is going to help with rebounding and shot blocking. If he can improve as a scorer then this team should be able to make the NCAA Tournament next season.