Indiana basketball is making moves to try and improve their on the court performance. The Hoosiers are hosting four transfer portal prospects Saturday and Sunday, per The Crimson Quarry. The Hoosiers are looking to try and bolster their 2024-5 roster, after missing out on this season's NCAA tournament.
Indiana's struggles
Indiana basketball finished the 2023-4 season with a disappointing 19-14 record. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA tournament, for the first time during coach Mike Woodson's tenure. Indiana basketball fans have grumbled about Woodson's performance, as the head coach hasn't been able to lead Indiana to the tournament's second weekend yet in three seasons at the school. Whispers circulated that the coach may be relieved of his duties, but Indiana basketball is sticking with Woodson for the 2024-5 season.
The pressure is on Woodson, however, to lead Indiana basketball on a deep NCAA tournament run. The school is considered a blue blood in college basketball, and expectations are high. Indiana won three national championships when Coach Bob Knight was roaming the sidelines in Bloomington, and fans want a championship from Woodson.
Indiana basketball is hosting four prospects from the transfer portal, to attempt to get that done. The Hoosiers are hosting guards Myles Rice and Connor Hickman, forward Pharrel Payne, and center Oumar Ballo. Ballo is considered the crown jewel of that group, as the center is a former five-star recruit who played at Arizona. Ballo averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona in 2023-4.
Indiana's transfer prospects
The Hoosiers are also hosting two guards, including one hometown player. Hickman played his high school basketball in Bloomington, and was a key factor for Bradley basketball last season. Hickman averaged more than 14 points a game last season for Bradley, per the Indy Star. He was a sniper from three-point range, shooting better than 37 percent. Hickman is also planning to visit Cincinnati before making his decision on where to go next.
Rice played for Washington State basketball, and was a starter on a team that went to the NCAA tournament last season. Rice averaged just under 15 points a game last season, and played significant minutes for the Cougars in NCAA tournament games against Drake and Iowa State. Rice also averaged close to four assists per game.
Payne is the forward in the group, who played for Minnesota basketball last year. Payne averaged 10 points and six rebounds per contest, while shooting better than 60 percent from the floor.
Indiana basketball has a solid chance to land Ballo and Rice, per The Crimson Quarry. Indiana basketball fans are certainly hoping for good news about these transfer prospects. The Hoosiers are part of an evolving Big Ten Conference, that will include four new members next season. UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington are joining the league, adding even more competition to the extremely competitive conference.
Woodson is 63-40 in three seasons at Indiana, with only one NCAA tournament win in his tenure. He also coached the New York Knicks for two seasons before coming to Bloomington. Woodson played his college basketball at Indiana.