After a disappointing 2023 NFL season marked by a 4-13 record and a failure to reach the playoffs, the Washington Commanders find themselves at a pivotal moment. As they prepare for the 2024 NFL offseason, the Commanders have a vital opportunity to revamp their roster. They can do this through strategic trades and acquisitions. Here, we'll evaluate the team's performance in the 2023 season, identify areas needing improvement, and advocate for one player the Commanders should target via trade to strengthen their lineup.
The Commanders' 2023 Season
The Washington Commanders' 2023 NFL season was marred by inconsistency and lackluster performances. This resulted in a last-place finish in the NFC East. They went through offensive struggles to generate momentum and defensive challenges in containing opponents. The Commanders just faced significant deficiencies across multiple positions. This was particularly true in the trenches and secondary. These shortcomings ultimately led to the departure of erstwhile head coach Ron Rivera and the appointment of Dan Quinn as the new head coach.
The Commanders' Offseason Outlook
The Commanders' offseason trajectory largely hinges on their handling of the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They must decide whether to retain the selection to secure talents such as Drake Maye or Caleb Williams. Alternatively, they can explore trade opportunities for substantial returns.
If the Commanders choose to draft a quarterback with the second pick, the focus will shift to the potential trade of Sam Howell. Sure, Howell showed promise in his sophomore year. That said, his performance did not fully justify the team's investment in a top-tier QB prospect.
Additionally, Washington may explore trade options for wide receiver Dyami Brown. His role in the offense has been limited, especially considering he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Nevertheless, enhancing their defense remains perhaps the Commanders' primary objective.
Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Washington Commanders must complete during this year's 2024 NFL offseason.
Trade for Charvarius Ward
Commanders get: CB Charvarius Ward
49ers get: 2024 Day 3 pick
Despite trading pass-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young during the previous deadline, the Commanders may not initially lean towards acquiring another veteran pass-rusher. Nevertheless, they could explore the possibility of securing New England's Matthew Judon at a reasonable price. That's given his impending contract expiration and substantial absence due to a torn biceps injury during much of the season.
Having said that, acquiring a cornerback with an expiring contract, such as San Francisco's Charvarius Ward, should be a much better move. It could significantly enhance Washington's 32nd-ranked pass defense.
In the ongoing pursuit of defensive reinforcements, the Commanders have a prime opportunity to secure Ward from the 49ers. In our proposed trade, the Commanders would obtain Ward in exchange for a 2024 Day 3 pick. That's potentially a third-round selection.
Keep in mind that Washington's defensive unit is in dire need of support. This is particularly true in the secondary. With the 49ers facing financial constraints and having previously traded with the Commanders, there exists a favorable environment for negotiation. By offering back their third-round pick, the Commanders can alleviate the 49ers' cap strain while addressing their own defensive shortcomings.
Dream Scenario
Undoubtedly, San Francisco values Ward's prowess as their top cover corner. That's evident from his impressive performance in 2023. Remember that he limited opposing passer ratings to a mere 64.5 in coverage. However, his impending contract expiration and a significant cap hit of $17.9 million present a financial dilemma for the 49ers.
To facilitate the trade and mitigate San Francisco's financial burden, the Commanders could agree to absorb a portion of the remaining $17.2 million in dead money on Ward's contract. With ample cap space amounting to $83.6 million, the Commanders possess the financial flexibility to accommodate such arrangements.
In this dream scenario, Washington not only addresses its pressing defensive needs. They also secure a potential No. 1 cornerback ahead of the upcoming season. With the draft looming, and a focus on bolstering the defensive lineup, acquiring Ward represents a strategic move. It will significantly enhance Washington's pass defense, which ranked at the bottom in yards allowed last season.
As Washington prepares for the draft, prioritizing defensive reinforcements remains paramount. Securing Ward for a minimal trade compensation, potentially a third- or fourth-round pick, would align with the team's strategic objectives. Of course, it would also fortify their defensive capabilities heading into the new season.
Looking Ahead
As the Washington Commanders navigate through the complexities of the NFL offseason, targeting Charvarius Ward presents a golden opportunity. It can certainly strengthen their roster and elevate their competitiveness. With strategic planning and bold moves, the Commanders can position themselves for success in the 2024 season and beyond. By executing this perfect trade scenario, the Commanders can set themselves on a path toward reclaiming their status as contenders in the league. The time is now for Washington to make bold moves and shape their destiny for 2024.