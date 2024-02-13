The Commanders add another highly experienced coaching staff member.

The Washington Commanders continue to improve their coaching staff after the arrival of Dan Quinn. Washington has added former Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. as the team's linebackers coach, per Tom Pelissero.

Washington moves a step closer to an improved defensive showing with its coaching staff move

The Commanders finished the 2023-24 season with a 4-13 record. Unfortunately, the team ranked last in the NFC East. However, the future looks bright with the defensive experience Ken Norton Jr. brings to the team.

Norton is a former All-Pro linebacker who comes off a coaching stint with the UCLA Bruins. Before that, he spent four years as an LB coach for the Seahawks. Then, he served as the Raiders' DC for two years before going back to Seattle from 2018-2021.

Washington's move comes shortly after the team elected Joe Whitt Jr. as DC. Norton and Whitt can work together to improve a struggling Commanders defense.

The team ranked last in Fox Sports' 2023 NFL Regular Season Team Defense Rankings. Washington allowed an average of 388.9 total offensive yards per game. Nevertheless, the squad has promising personnel to work with.

Fourth-year safety Kamren Curl led the team with 74 solo tackles, 41 assists, and one forced fumble. In addition, 27-year-old LB Cody Barton amassed 67 solos and 24 assists. The Commanders have the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could look to add more talent to the squad.

As the NFL offseason gets underway, it will be interesting what other moves Dan Quinn and Washington make to bolster their squad.