The Washington Commanders have a long way to go in order to gain respectability in the NFL after finishing the 2023 season in last place in the NFC East. They have turned over the leadership of the franchise to new head coach Dan Quinn, and there is no position that looks secure as the team begins its offseason rebuilding.
The Commanders are expected to address the quarterback situation with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, and that may be the most important decision the team makes. However, the picks that follow may have an even bigger impact on how the team performs in the 2024 season.
The Commanders went into the 2023 season with some hope of putting a winning team on the field and possibly contending for a playoff spot. However, the team struggled badly after winning the first two games of the season and had a 4-13 record that buried them behind the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. The poor season cost former head coach Ron Rivera his position at the end of the season.
Commanders have need at quarterback
Since the Commanders have the No. 2 pick, they are expected to address the quarterback position. This has been an area of need for years, as they have not been consistently productive under center since Kirk Cousins left the team at the end of the conclusion of the 2017 season.
Sam Howell manned the position last year, and he completed 388 of 612 passes for 3,946 yards with 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. While Howell displayed decent arm strength and some resourcefulness, the Commanders could not overcome the high number of interceptions and are all but certain to address the quarterback position in the draft.
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick and they are expected to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with that selection. The Commanders will have their choice of Drake Maye of North Carolina, Jayden Daniels of LSU and J.J. McCarthy of Michigan. If the Commanders opt for McCarthy, they will likely trade down before selecting him.
Big-play wideout could upgrade Commanders offense significantly
The Commanders have to improve in multiple areas in order to become a respectable team next season, and it can be argued that the wide receiver position may be their strongest on the field.
They already have Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, and all three are capable of making big plays. McLaurin is probably the best of those receivers, and he led the team with 79 receptions for 1,002 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had 15 receptions of 20 yards or more, and 47 of his catches resulted in Washington first downs.
However, if they bring in a highly touted rookie quarterback, they are likely to need even more help at the wide receiver position. One sneaky selection could be Jamari Thrash of Louisville.
Thrash could come in the third round or later, and he has explosive speed. He caught 63 passes for 858 yards and 6 touchdowns in his first season at Louisville. Thrash transferred there after playing his first four seasons at Georgia State. He had his best year in 2022, when he caught 61 passes for 1,122 yards and scored 7 touchdowns.
Thrash is not a big man at 6-0 and 185 pounds, but his quickness at getting off the line and getting downfield would make him a big-time weapon for the team that drafts him.
Commanders must address their defensive shortcomings
When the Commanders hired Quinn, it sent a message throughout the rest of the NFC East that they would upgrade their defense. Quinn has been one of the top defensive coaches in the NFL for years, with his most recent stop in Dallas. He served as the Cowboys defensive coordinator from 2021 through 2023.
Now he moves onto the Cowboys' archrivals with the belief that he can build a tough unit that punishes opponents with hard-hitting and disciplined play. The Commanders ranked 32nd in yards allowed last year, and it would not be a shock if they can move up 10 spots or more under Quinn. His Cowboys ranked 5th in yards allowed in 2023.
One of the players that Quinn and the Commanders will have their eyes on in the middle rounds of the draft is linebacker JD Bertrand of Notre Dame.
At 6-1 and 228 pounds, Bertrand is not a huge man, but he is smart and aggressive and regularly found himself in the right position to make key tackles for the Fighting Irish.
Bertrand had 76 tackles last season, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He is also solid in pass coverage as he batted down 5 passes and he also forced 1 fumble.
In addition to becoming an asset on defense, Bertrand's aggressiveness and desire should make him an outstanding special teams player at the next level.